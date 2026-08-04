Company News for Aug 4, 2026

CNA Financial Corp.’s ( CNA ) shares rose 2.1% after reporting second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share.



CNA Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. ( CNH ) surged 5.4% after posting second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share.



CNH Shares of Atkore Inc. ( ATKR ) soared 28.2% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 per share.



ATKR Marriott International Inc.’s ( MAR ) shares tumbled 7% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 revenues of $7,071 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,259.84 million.







Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

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Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.