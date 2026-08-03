Stocks

Company News for Aug 3, 2026

August 03, 2026 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Chevron Corp.’s (CVX) shares rose 2.4% after reporting second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.06 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80 per share.
     
  • Shares of ExxonMobil Holdings Corp. (XOM) fell 1% after posting second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 per share.
     
  • Shares of TELUS Corp.’s (TU) plunged 11.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share.
     
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) shares gained 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.30 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 per share.

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TELUS Corporation (TU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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CVX
XOM
LYB

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