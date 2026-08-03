Company News for Aug 3, 2026

Chevron Corp.’s ( CVX ) shares rose 2.4% after reporting second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.06 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80 per share.



CVX Shares of ExxonMobil Holdings Corp. ( XOM ) fell 1% after posting second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 per share.



XOM Shares of TELUS Corp.’s ( TU ) plunged 11.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share.



TU LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s ( LYB ) shares gained 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.30 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 per share.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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TELUS Corporation (TU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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