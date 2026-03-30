Is Comfort Systems Riding on the AI Infrastructure Growth Wave?

Comfort Systems USA FIX is increasingly emerging as a key beneficiary of the ongoing AI infrastructure boom, with strong exposure to data center construction and technology-driven projects. The company’s latest results highlight how this structural tailwind is translating into accelerating growth, expanding margins and record backlog.



In fourth-quarter 2025, Comfort Systems reported revenues of $2.65 billion, up roughly 42% year over year, while earnings more than doubled to $9.37 per share. These gains were supported by strong execution and robust demand across end markets, particularly within technology-driven infrastructure. Gross margins also improved meaningfully, crossing 25% for the first time, reflecting a favorable project mix and operational efficiency.



The AI infrastructure theme is clearly visible in the company’s backlog and revenue mix. Management highlighted that technology-related work — primarily data center projects — accounted for about 45% of total revenues in 2025, up from 33% in the prior year. This shift underscores rising hyperscaler and enterprise investments in AI-driven capacity, which require complex HVAC, cooling and electrical systems — areas where Comfort Systems has strong capabilities.



FIX’s backlog reached a record of nearly $12 billion, doubling year over year, driven largely by strong bookings in technology and modular construction projects. The company operates as a late-cycle contractor, meaning the current backlog reflects projects initiated one to two years ago, providing multi-year revenue visibility as AI infrastructure spending continues to ramp.



Comfort Systems appears well-positioned to sustain momentum. Continued investments in modular capacity, workforce expansion and electrical capabilities should support execution on increasingly large and complex projects. While risks such as labor availability and construction cyclicality remain, the secular growth in AI infrastructure and data center demand provides a strong foundation for sustained growth.

Comfort Systems’ Competitive Landscape: EMCOR and Quanta in Focus

Among key peers, EMCOR Group EME and Quanta Services PWR stand out as the most relevant competitors to Comfort Systems in the AI infrastructure theme.



EMCOR operates a broad mechanical and electrical services platform that closely aligns with Comfort Systems’ core offerings in HVAC, electrical systems and integrated building solutions. Its strong presence in facilities services and industrial solutions supports recurring revenue generation, strengthening EMCOR’s ability to retain customers over the long term and benefit from ongoing service contracts. As demand for AI-driven data centers accelerates, EMCOR is increasingly positioned to win large, complex projects that require integrated cooling and power capabilities.



Quanta, on the other hand, offers significant exposure to electrical infrastructure and grid modernization — both essential to supporting hyperscale data center growth. While historically centered on utility markets, Quanta is expanding into technology and industrial verticals, increasing its overlap with Comfort Systems in high-value electrical work. Quanta’s scale and deep expertise in power delivery place the company in a strong position to capture upstream opportunities tied to AI infrastructure investments.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this leading building and service provider for mechanical, electrical and plumbing building systems have surged 44.4% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index. The detailed share price performance is shown in the chart below.

FIX’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.28, as evidenced by the chart below.

FIX’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend for FIX Stock

Estimates for FIX’s 2026 and 2027 earnings have trended upward in the past 60 days. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 26.7% and 12%, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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