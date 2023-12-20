News & Insights

Comcast Xfinity Reports Data Breach

December 20, 2023 — 02:18 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Comcast's (CMCSA) Xfinity, an internet service provider, reported a data breach in its internal system affecting around 35.9 million users between October 16 and October 19.

The breach occurred when the company was attempting to fix its network hardware with Citrix Bleed. During this vulnerable period, hackers penetrated Comcast's systems.

The company suspects that the hackers might have accessed usernames, contact information such as real names and addresses, dates of birth, user-selected security questions and answers, and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.

The first breach was noticed on October 25 during a routine cybersecurity exercise.

Further, the company has advised its customers to reset their passwords and enable two-factor authentication.

Currently, Comcast's stock is moving up 0.36%, to $44.85 on the Nasdaq.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
