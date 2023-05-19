Comcast Corp - (CMCSA) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Comcast Corp - said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 3.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3619 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast Corp -. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is 0.69%, an increase of 31.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 4,354,678K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCSA is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.86% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comcast Corp - is 45.79. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.86% from its latest reported closing price of 41.31.

The projected annual revenue for Comcast Corp - is 123,715MM, an increase of 3.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 187,442K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202,975K shares, representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 4.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130,979K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 9.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 119,210K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,167K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 101,961K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 83.85% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 101,460K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,954K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Comcast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.

