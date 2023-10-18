Comcast (CMCSA) & Broadcom to Create AI-Driven Access Network

Comcast CMCSA and Broadcom AVGO have announced a collaborative effort to create an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered access network. This network will utilize a novel chipset that integrates AI and machine learning (ML) into the various components, such as nodes, amplifiers and modems, that form the last part of Comcast's network.



By implementing these advanced features across the network, CMCSA intends to streamline its operations by automating network functions and enhancing the customer experience with more insightful data.



Comcast and Broadcom are collaborating to create a new chipset based on CableLabs' DOCSIS 4.0 specifications.



In 2021, CMCSA conducted the world's first test of full duplex multi-gigabit symmetrical connectivity using Broadcom-built silicon. In January 2022, these two companies tested the first Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 system-on-chip cable modem, achieving symmetrical speeds exceeding 4 Gbps. Later that year, Comcast successfully tested the final technical component.



Comcast and Broadcom anticipate conducting trials early in 2024 and plan to deploy the new chipset in operational networks by the end of the same year.

Comcast Corporation Price and Consensus

Comcast Corporation price-consensus-chart | Comcast Corporation Quote

Comcast’s Recent Investments in AI to Aid Top-Line Growth

Comcast has been investing in AI startups through its partnership with LIFT Labs. The company has invested in eight startups earlier this year, followed by another 10. This is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The company has pledged to invest in various AI developers within the LIFT Labs program, with a focus on leveraging AI-based writing and video tools. Earlier this year, eight startups successfully secured agreements with Comcast, ranging from proof-of-concept arrangements to pilot projects and commercial deals.



CMCSA's executive directors of Startup Engagement, Laura Plunkett and Luke Butler, oversee the newly established Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Generative AI Accelerator. This accelerator aims to harness AI technology to produce innovative videos, avatars and animations.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company recently introduced its Enterprise AI Accelerator, where startups will collaborate with Comcast experts for a six-week period to delve into AI innovations tailored for significant enterprises. Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs is dedicated to fostering partnerships between startups and established companies by providing access to Comcast's network of corporate leaders and business associates. This initiative marks the second accelerator program offered by LIFT Labs in 2023, following a previous program centered around generative AI.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



However, Comcast is expected to face stiff competition in the AI market, which is currently dominated by the likes of Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT.



Alphabet’s Google has played a significant role in the progress of AI development, such as pioneering transformers, a specific type of ML that enhances its performance through data-based training. Google has also made strides in automating language translation techniques and acquired the AI company, DeepMind.



Microsoft's growth strategy revolves around its Azure AI platform and partnership with OpenAI. Leveraging its strengths in software, cloud computing, a vast enterprise customer base and deep industry involvement, Microsoft is at the forefront of generative AI innovation. It aims to scale AI technologies, seamlessly integrate them into its product offerings and push the boundaries of generative AI development.



Shares of CMCSA have returned 26.9% compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s increase of 2.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $120.14 billion, indicating a 1.06% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.81, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.67%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.