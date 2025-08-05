Comcast Business Expands High-Speed Network To Naperville's Block 59 Redevelopment

(RTTNews) - Comcast Business (CMCSA) has completed its network expansion in Naperville, Illinois, extending high-speed Internet, cybersecurity, and advanced technology solutions to Block 59, a 16.5-acre mixed-use redevelopment featuring new dining, retail, and entertainment venues at Route 59 and Aurora Avenue.

Businesses in the area now have access to Comcast Business's full range of services, including Ethernet Internet speeds up to 100 Gbps, Advanced Voice, Comcast Business Mobile, and cloud-based solutions designed to support digital transformation and scalability across industries.

Mayor Scott Wehrli noted the expansion supports new businesses relocating to Block 59 and helps revitalize the Route 59 corridor. Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce President Kaylin Risvold added that Comcast's continued investment, as a long-time Chamber member, will help drive community growth and business collaboration in the region.

Comcast Business emphasized its ability to serve companies of all sizes through flexible connectivity, networking, cybersecurity, and unified communication solutions. Sean McCarthy, Comcast's Regional VP, highlighted the importance of reliable infrastructure to support business success in this vibrant new development.

The expansion reflects Comcast's broader national infrastructure investment—over $80 billion in the past decade, including $1.4 billion in Illinois over the last three years. The company's Illinois network includes over 65,000 miles of infrastructure, access to gigabit+ speeds, and more than 1.8 million WiFi hotspots across the state.

CMCSA currently trades at $32.74 or 0.57% higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.