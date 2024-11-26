Color Star Technology Streamlines Financial Instruments

Color Star Technology (ADD) has released an update.

Color Star Technology has entered into a note exchange agreement with its institutional investors, where the company will cancel its previous convertible notes and issue new ones with similar terms. The new notes will allow holders to convert them into ordinary shares at their discretion, enhancing flexibility for investors. This move reflects Color Star’s strategic efforts to streamline its financial instruments and potentially bolster investor confidence.

