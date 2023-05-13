Coloplast AS - Class B (CLPBF) Declares $5.00 Dividend

Coloplast AS - Class B said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $5.00 per share ($10.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $15.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coloplast AS - Class B. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLPBF is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.93% to 13,081K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coloplast AS - Class B is 139.02. The forecasts range from a low of 100.66 to a high of $185.79. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Coloplast AS - Class B is 25,384MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBF by 8.50% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing a decrease of 46.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBF by 31.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,012K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBF by 0.52% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 786K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 631K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPBF by 9.36% over the last quarter.

