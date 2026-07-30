Markets
COIN

Coinbase Q2 Loss Widens

July 30, 2026 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Thursday reported a wider second-quarter loss as softer crypto market conditions weighed on trading activity.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $359.5 million, or $1.36 per share, compared with net income of $1.43 billion, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue declined 19% to $1.22 billion from $1.50 billion, while net revenue fell 17% to $1.15 billion.

For the third quarter, Coinbase expects subscription and services revenue of $500 million to $580 million and adjusted expenses of $980 million to $1.08 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the company reduced and narrowed its adjusted expense guidance to $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, down from its prior outlook of $4.25 billion-$4.60 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.