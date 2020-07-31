Coinbase Considering 19 Additional Cryptos for Exchange Listing

Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase is considering listing ampleforth, hedera hashgraph, blockstack and 16 other digital assets in the cryptocurrency exchangeâs latest exploratory review.

  • On Friday, the San Francisco-based exchange announced it will evaluate 19 additional cryptocurrencies against its âDigital Asset Frameworkâ for potential inclusion on its popular trading platform.
  • This latest round includes ampleforth, band protocol, balancer, blockstack, curve, fetch.ai, flexacoin, helium, hedera hashgraph, kava, melon, ocean protocol, Paxos gold, reserve rights, tbtc, the graph, theta, uma and wbtc.
  • The announcement did not state a timeline and gave no guarantees on âwhether or whenâ any of the contenders would actually be listed.

