Coinbase Considering 19 Additional Cryptos for Exchange Listing

Coinbase is considering listing ampleforth, hedera hashgraph, blockstack and 16 other digital assets in the cryptocurrency exchangeâs latest exploratory review.

On Friday, the San Francisco-based exchange announced it will evaluate 19 additional cryptocurrencies against its âDigital Asset Frameworkâ for potential inclusion on its popular trading platform.

This latest round includes ampleforth, band protocol, balancer, blockstack, curve, fetch.ai, flexacoin, helium, hedera hashgraph, kava, melon, ocean protocol, Paxos gold, reserve rights, tbtc, the graph, theta, uma and wbtc.

The announcement did not state a timeline and gave no guarantees on âwhether or whenâ any of the contenders would actually be listed.

