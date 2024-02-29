Cohen & Steers (CNS) Declares $0.59 Dividend

Cohen & Steers said on February 22, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on March 14, 2024.

At the current share price of $71.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.81%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 10.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.67 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen & Steers. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNS is 0.17%, an increase of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.45% to 35,647K shares. The put/call ratio of CNS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.78% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cohen & Steers is 74.46. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.78% from its latest reported closing price of 71.75.

The projected annual revenue for Cohen & Steers is 565MM, an increase of 15.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,421K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares, representing an increase of 35.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 62.43% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,178K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 7.19% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,800K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,681K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 29.77% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,290K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

