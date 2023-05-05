Cohen (COHN) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Cohen said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.25%, the lowest has been 4.27%, and the highest has been 17.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.18 (n=141).

The current dividend yield is 1.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHN is 0.00%, a decrease of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.97% to 134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AE Wealth Management holds 67K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHN by 59.72% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 48.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHN by 36.21% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHN by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Cohen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in fixed income markets. It was founded in 1999 as an investment firm focused on small-cap financial institutions but has grown to provide an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company's operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, and matched book repo financing as well as new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company's subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) Limited in Europe. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds. As of March 31, 2020, the Company managed approximately $2.7 billion in fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including US and European trust preferred securities, subordinated debt, and corporate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading, matched book repo, or other capital markets business activity.

