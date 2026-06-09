Cognyte Software Posts Q1 Earnings: Should You Hold the Stock or Exit?

Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT delivered a mixed start to fiscal 2027, leaving investors weighing strong operational execution against lingering concerns.

The company provides data processing and AI-driven investigative analytics solutions primarily to governments and law enforcement agencies. As simmering geopolitical tensions lead to complex and massive volumes of data, the demand for such solutions is exploding.



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Revenues for the fiscal first quarter rose 10.4% year over year to $105.5 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%. However, non-GAAP earnings per share came in at 3 cents, lower than 7 cents reported in the prior year quarter and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents.

The stock price declined 20.6% on June 3. Since then, the stock price has lost 22%. It closed yesterday at $9.06, up 0.8%.

This slide is bound to raise the obvious question: Is this the beginning of a deeper structural problem, or simply a pause in an otherwise long-term growth story?

Let's do a deep dive and assess what to do with CGNT.

The Bull Case for CGNT

Cognyte’s appeal lies in its positioning within a high-growth, mission-critical market. Governments and security agencies are dealing with increasingly complex threats, driving demand for advanced analytics and AI-driven intelligence platforms. Management emphasized that demand is being driven by rising data volumes, fragmented intelligence sources and the need for faster decision-making.

A major highlight this quarter was higher subscription and recurring revenues. Software revenues of $47.3 million rose 26.5% year over year, while software services revenues of $50.1 million were up 12.1%. Recurring revenues were up 10% to $51.9 million, accounting for nearly 49.2% of total revenues, improving long-term visibility.

Management remains focused on installed base expansion, new client acquisition and scaling of the U.S. market. CGNT noted that within the federal vertical, it has advanced several opportunities through proof of concepts and live operational demonstrations. It now has a maturing pipeline, including opportunities developed directly and via collaborations. CGNT added that it expects to generate $20 million in deals and considers the U.S. security market a significant long-term opportunity.

The integration of AI into investigative workflows is emerging as a key differentiator. Cognyte is embedding AI into its operational systems platform, which creates a competitive moat.

Cognyte Software Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cognyte Software Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cognyte Software Ltd. Quote

The company’s backlog and remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) strengthen revenue visibility. Total RPO was $528.8 million, with a backlog of $399.8 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter. Total RPO is the sum of contract liabilities and backlog.

As revenues scale, profitability is also improving. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 100 basis points to 72.9%. Non-GAAP operating income rose 41.5% to $10.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA grew 31.5% to $13.6 million.

The company ended the quarter with $109.2 million in cash and no debt, maintaining a strong balance sheet. A strong balance sheet provides flexibility for acquisitions, innovation and shareholder returns. The company is also actively returning capital through share buybacks, signaling confidence in its growth. CGNT repurchased stock worth $8.2 million in the fiscal first quarter.

The Bear Case for CGNT

Despite these positives, several concerns remain. The company reported a negative operating cash flow of $4.7 million in the quarter. The performance was affected by the transition to a subscription model, forex dynamics and inventory levels. Challenges associated with the shift to a subscription model are that revenues are recognized over time rather than upfront. The transition may lead to temporary pressure on revenue growth and increased volatility in key financial metrics.

Moreover, the company’s expansion in the U.S. market, although promising, is still in its early stages and will require consistent execution to deliver results.

Macro uncertainty, competition, rising operating expenses, forex headwinds and dependence on government spending cycles remain concerns.

The company has reiterated its fiscal 2027 guidance. Revenues are expected to be $448 million (+/-3%) compared with $400 million in fiscal 2026.



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Analysts have kept earnings estimates unchanged for CGNT’s current fiscal year.

CGNT Stock vs. Peers

CGNT stock has inched up 5.6% versus the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 0.3% decline over the past three months. The broader Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 are up 19% and 9.3%, respectively.

Price Performance



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Some of its peers, such as Elbit Systems ESLT and Palantir PLTR, have lost 5.4% and 9.7%, respectively, while L3Harris Technologies LHX is down double digits. Elbit Systems is an Israel-based company like Cognyte, while Palantir and L3Harris are established U.S.-based companies.

CGNT’s Discounted Valuation

In terms of price-to-book multiple, CGNT is trading at 3.02X, below the sector’s 4.51X.



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ESLT, PLTR and LHX trade at a price/book multiple of 8.66X, 38.24X and 2.86X, respectively.

CGNT: Hold Steady

At present, CGNT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Cognyte’s strong revenue visibility, expanding margins and growing role in the AI-driven investigative analytics space bode well. However, execution risks and forex dynamics remain concerning.

Existing investors can retain CGNT, while new investors may be better off waiting for a more attractive entry point, as near-term uncertainty and muted estimate revisions could limit upside despite long-term growth potential.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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