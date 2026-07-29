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Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Q2 Sales Increase

July 29, 2026 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) released a profit for second quarter of $636 million

The company's bottom line came in at $636 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $645 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $639 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $5.481 billion from $5.245 billion last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $636 Mln. vs. $645 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $5.481 Bln vs. $5.245 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.60 B To $ 5.68 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.70 To $ 5.82 Full year revenue guidance: $ 22.04 B To $ 22.35 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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