Coeur Mining Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDM.TO):

Earnings: -$25.5 million in Q4 vs. $49 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coeur Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.2 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0 per share Revenue: $262.1 million in Q4 vs. $210.1 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.