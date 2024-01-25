CNXC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.63, changing hands as low as $85.21 per share. Concentrix Corp shares are currently trading off about 16% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNXC's low point in its 52 week range is $70.58 per share, with $151.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.26.

