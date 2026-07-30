CNX Resources Corporation Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $202.9 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $432.5 million, or $2.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 35.7% to $618.5 million from $962.4 million last year.

CNX Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $202.9 Mln. vs. $432.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $2.53 last year. -Revenue: $618.5 Mln vs. $962.4 Mln last year.

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