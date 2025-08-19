CNOB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.19, changing hands as high as $24.40 per share. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNOB's low point in its 52 week range is $20.61 per share, with $29.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.27.

