CNHI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.53, changing hands as high as $12.54 per share. CNH Industrial NV shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNHI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.77 per share, with $15.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.45.

