CNH Industrial Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, farm equipment and construction services company CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 to a range of $0.41 to $0.46 per share from the prior forecast range of $0.35 to $0.45 per share.

In Monday's pre-market trading, CNH is trading on the NYSE at $10.65, up $0.39 or 3.85 percent.

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