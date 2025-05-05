CNA Financial Corp Q1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - CNA Financial Corp (CNA) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $274 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $338 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CNA Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of $281 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

CNA Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $274 Mln. vs. $338 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $1.24 last year.

CNA Financial will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share on June 5, to stockholders of record as of May 19.

