Markets
CNA

CNA Financial Corp Q1 Income Drops

May 05, 2025 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CNA Financial Corp (CNA) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $274 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $338 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CNA Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of $281 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

CNA Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $274 Mln. vs. $338 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $1.24 last year.

CNA Financial will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share on June 5, to stockholders of record as of May 19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.