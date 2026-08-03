CNA Financial Corp Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - CNA Financial Corp (CNA) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $321 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $3.829 billion from $3.717 billion last year.

CNA Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $321 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $3.829 Bln vs. $3.717 Bln last year.

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