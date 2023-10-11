CNA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.14, changing hands as high as $40.28 per share. CNA Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNA's low point in its 52 week range is $36.17 per share, with $45.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.28.

