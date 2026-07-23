CMS Energy Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, CMS's low point in its 52 week range is $68.64 per share, with $80.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.18. The CMS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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Further CMS Research:
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