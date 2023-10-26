CMS Energy (CMS) Declares $0.49 Dividend

CMS Energy said on October 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.95 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of November 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of November 3, 2023 will receive the payment on November 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $54.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 3.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1357 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMS is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 339,582K shares. The put/call ratio of CMS is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.69% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy is 65.72. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.69% from its latest reported closing price of 54.45.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy is 7,940MM, an increase of 1.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,193K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,660K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,077K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,076K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 10.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,076K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,007K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,087K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,854K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 414.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,944K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,796K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 11.42% over the last quarter.

CMS Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy , providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

