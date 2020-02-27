CMG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $798.83, changing hands as low as $773.81 per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMG's low point in its 52 week range is $598.25 per share, with $940.2824 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $780.67. The CMG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

