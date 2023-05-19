CMF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares California Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: CMF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.38, changing hands as low as $56.27 per share. iShares California Muni Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMF's low point in its 52 week range is $53.91 per share, with $58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.