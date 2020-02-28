CME Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of CME Group (Symbol: CME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $205.28, changing hands as low as $195.93 per share. CME Group shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CME's low point in its 52 week range is $161.05 per share, with $225.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $198.82. The CME DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

