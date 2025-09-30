CMBT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CMB.TECH NV (Symbol: CMBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.47, changing hands as low as $9.33 per share. CMB.TECH NV shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMBT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.65 per share, with $17.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.41.

