CMA Clears Microsoft's Planned Acquisition Of Nuance Communications

(RTTNews) - The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority or CMA Wednesday announced its decision to clear the planned acquisition by Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) of artificial intelligence company Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN).

The competition regulator said it is not referring the merger to a Phase 2 investigation under the provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.

Microsoft announced the $19.7 billion deal in April last year. It has already received antitrust approval in various countries, such as United States and Australia.

