CLTL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (Symbol: CLTL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.45, changing hands as low as $105.42 per share. Invesco Treasury Collateral shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLTL's low point in its 52 week range is $104.81 per share, with $105.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.43.

