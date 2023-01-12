CLTL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (Symbol: CLTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.48, changing hands as high as $105.52 per share. Invesco Treasury Collateral shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLTL's low point in its 52 week range is $104.81 per share, with $105.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.50.

