CLP Holdings - ADR (CLPHY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

CLP Holdings - ADR said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in CLP Holdings - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLPHY is 0.00%, a decrease of 73.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.05% to 126K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CLP Holdings - ADR is 8.62. The forecasts range from a low of 6.50 to a high of $11.63. The average price target represents an increase of 30.27% from its latest reported closing price of 6.62.

The projected annual revenue for CLP Holdings - ADR is 86,877MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 40K shares.

Associated Banc- holds 24K shares.

Bard Financial Services holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

