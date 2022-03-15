Cloudflare (NET) to Offer Enterprise-Grade Email Security to All

Cloudflare NET recently announced that it will offer email security to all of its enterprise customers to protect them from phishing and malware attacks. The company stated that it intends to secure all enterprise plan customers with its email security tools after closing the Area 1 Security buyout.

Area 1 Security’s email protection will offer enterprise customers a simplified and effective email security solution implementable in just a click. Integrated with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust approach suite, the email security solution will enable the company’s customers to block malicious emails at the source. It will also allow customers to augment their existing email security solutions.

The latest move will also enable enterprise customers to add additional control, customize, and conduct advanced visibility through analytics. This includes displaying phishing insights within the Cloudflare Security Center and automatically routing suspicious links through remote browser isolation.

The email security solutions will be available for the other paid customers in the upcoming months.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cloudflare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote

Cloudflare is benefitting from solid demand for security solutions, which became imperative due to aggravated cyberattacks, work and learn from home policies and a zero-trust approach. The company reported revenues of $193.6 million in its latest quarterly report.

In fiscal 2021, Clouflare added 588 large customers (customers with Annualized Revenue greater than $100,000), totaling 1,416 large customers. Notably, large customers represented 54% of 2021 revenues. This uptrend, which has prevailed over the past few quarters, is driven by elevated demand for its cloud-based solutions amid the pandemic-led remote-working wave.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Cloudflare currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector are Advanced Micro Devices AMD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Axcelis Technologies ACLS and Analog Devices ADI, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMD’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 23 cents to 91 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, AMD’s earnings estimates have moved south by a penny to $3.99 per share in the past 30 days.

AMD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 17%. Shares of AMD have gained 24% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised a couple of cents upward to 89 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, Axcelis’ earnings estimates have moved north by 12.4% to $3.99 per share in the past 60 days.

Axcelis’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 30.3%. Shares of ACLS have rallied 44.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 23 cents to $2.08 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, Analog Devices’ earnings estimates have moved north by 79 cents to $8.32 per share in the past 30 days.

Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6%. Shares of ADI have declined 3.5% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.