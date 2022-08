(RTTNews) - Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade in tandem with today's market which is trending lower. There have been no other stock-specific news reported today. The stock has been on the decline since August 16.

Currently, shares are at $69.25, down 5.20 percent from the previous close of $71.04

