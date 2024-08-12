A Closer Look at 6 Analyst Recommendations For StepStone Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $46.17, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a 12.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $41.04.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of StepStone Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $46.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $48.00 $41.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $42.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $46.00 $41.25 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to StepStone Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of StepStone Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for StepStone Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of StepStone Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering StepStone Group: A Closer Look

StepStone Group Inc operates as a fully integrated private markets solution provider. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The company consists of a single operating segment and a single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

Unraveling the Financial Story of StepStone Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, StepStone Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.71% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: StepStone Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): StepStone Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): StepStone Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: StepStone Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.79, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

