Markets
CLX

Clorox Q4 And FY26 Profit Declines

August 03, 2026 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Clorox Company (CLX) on Monday, reported lower fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 earnings as sales declined from the prior year.

For the fourth quarter, net sales fell to $1.95 billion from $1.99 billion a year earlier. Net earnings declined to $163 million from $332 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share decreased to $1.34 from $2.68.

For fiscal year of 2026, net sales declined to $6.72 billion from $7.10 billion in fiscal 2025. Net earnings fell to $587 million from $810 million a year earlier. Earnings per share decreased to $4.81 from $6.52.

For fiscal 2027, Clorox expects net sales to increase 13 percent to 14 percent, including a 9.5 percentage-point contribution from the GOJO acquisition, with organic sales growth of about 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent. The company forecasts EPS of $5.41 to $5.71 and adjusted EPS of $5.70 to $6.00.

CLX is currently trading after hours at $99.65 up $1.39 or 1.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.