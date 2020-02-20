CLNY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.09, changing hands as high as $5.17 per share. Colony Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLNY's low point in its 52 week range is $4.32 per share, with $6.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.11.

