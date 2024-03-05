Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Climb Global Solutions said on February 27, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 8, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $66.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 2.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=58).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.83% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Climb Global Solutions is 48.96. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.83% from its latest reported closing price of 66.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Climb Global Solutions is 357MM, an increase of 1.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cove Street Capital holds 191K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLMB by 27.98% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 186K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMB by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 163K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMB by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 123K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 24.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMB by 50.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMB by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Climb Global Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. is a cloud-based, value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Sigma, Grey Matter, Interwork and TechXtend. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.