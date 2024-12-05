ClearVue Technologies Issues Shares to Strengthen Market Position

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. (AU:CPV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. has announced the issuance of 950,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of unlisted options, raising $285,000. Additionally, shares were allocated to the company’s European Financial Markets Advisor for services rendered in the June and September 2024 quarters, utilizing its placement capacity. These strategic moves reflect ClearVue’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position and reward performance.

For further insights into AU:CPV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.