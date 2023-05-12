ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR) Declares $0.56 Dividend

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.02%, the lowest has been 3.69%, and the highest has been 36.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTR is 0.28%, an increase of 22.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.17% to 2,809K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 704K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 218K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTR by 23.93% over the last quarter.

CEFS - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF holds 187K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTR by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Advisors holds 106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing a decrease of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTR by 12.59% over the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. offers a total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. The fund provides the opportunity for attractive, “tax-deferred” distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation. The Fund argets companies with the potential to grow their businesses and distributions over time.

