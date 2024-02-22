Clear Secure (YOU) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Clear Secure said on February 15, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shareholders of record as of February 26, 2024 will receive the payment on March 5, 2024.

At the current share price of $18.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.51%, the lowest has been 1.32%, and the highest has been 5.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=119).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 37.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Secure. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YOU is 0.23%, a decrease of 23.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 104,697K shares. The put/call ratio of YOU is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.22% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Clear Secure is 26.65. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.22% from its latest reported closing price of 18.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clear Secure is 665MM, an increase of 16.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Delta Air Lines holds 8,278K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,169K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,121K shares, representing a decrease of 13.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 6,514K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,337K shares, representing a decrease of 27.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 26.81% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,777K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares, representing a decrease of 35.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 81.16% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,231K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,130K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Clear Secure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 5.6 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. CLEAR Secure has a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.