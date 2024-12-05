CleanSpace Holdings Names Gabrielle O’Carroll as New CEO

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. (AU:CSX) has released an update.

CleanSpace Holdings Limited has appointed Gabrielle O’Carroll as the new CEO, effective January 1, 2025. O’Carroll brings extensive experience from 3M, where she held senior roles in marketing and business leadership across various sectors. Her appointment is expected to drive the next phase of growth for the company, focusing on expanding Australian respiratory technology in global markets.

