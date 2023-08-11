Clarus (CLAR) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Clarus said on August 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 will receive the payment on August 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.75%, the lowest has been 0.32%, and the highest has been 1.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=227).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarus. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLAR is 0.03%, an increase of 159.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.86% to 1,906K shares. The put/call ratio of CLAR is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clarus is 14.43. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 67.35% from its latest reported closing price of 8.62.

The projected annual revenue for Clarus is 467MM, an increase of 16.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,006K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 272K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLAR by 26.53% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 249K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLAR by 43.68% over the last quarter.

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 188K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarus Background Information

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. With a strong reputation for innovation, style, quality, design, safety and durability, Clarus' portfolio of iconic brands includes Black Diamond®, Sierra®, Barnes®, PIEPS®, and SKINourishment® sold through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally.

