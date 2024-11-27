Clarity Pharmaceuticals Advances Radiopharmaceutical Diagnostics

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:CU6) has released an update.
Clarity Pharmaceuticals has successfully completed patient assessments for its Phase II DISCO trial, which evaluates the 64Cu-SARTATE imaging product in diagnosing neuroendocrine tumors. The trial demonstrated improved lesion detection using 64Cu-SARTATE due to its longer half-life compared to existing isotopes, potentially offering significant advancements in cancer diagnostics. As Clarity prepares for a Phase III trial, the results could pave the way for new, more effective diagnostic tools in the radiopharmaceutical sector.
