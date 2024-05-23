News & Insights

Stocks
CHKGF

CK Asset Holdings Reveals Board Structure

May 23, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CK Asset Holdings (HK:1113) has released an update.

CK Asset Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive and independent non-executive members. The board comprises five key committees, including Audit and Remuneration, with details on the chairpersons and members provided. This structure is aimed at bolstering the corporate governance of the company.

For further insights into HK:1113 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHKGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.