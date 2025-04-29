Civeo's Earnings Outlook

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Civeo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

Investors in Civeo are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.96, leading to a 2.27% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Civeo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.02 0.21 -0.20 EPS Actual -1.10 -0.36 0.56 -0.23 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% 4.0% -3.0%

Civeo Share Price Analysis

Shares of Civeo were trading at $20.09 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Civeo

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Civeo.

Civeo has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $28.0, the consensus suggests a potential 39.37% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Civeo, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Civeo, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Civeo Buy -11.62% $28.11M -5.81%

Key Takeaway:

Civeo is positioned at the bottom among its peers based on consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, showing a decline of 11.62%. In terms of gross profit, Civeo's performance is weak compared to its peers. Additionally, its return on equity is negative at -5.81%, indicating lower profitability compared to others in the group.

Discovering Civeo: A Closer Look

Civeo Corp provides hospitality services to the natural resources industry in Canada, Australia and the United States. The company provides a full suite of services for guests, including lodging, catering and food service, housekeeping and maintenance at accommodation facilities that the company or its customers own. The company provides services that support the day-to-day operations of these facilities, such as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatments, power generation, communication systems, security and logistics. The company operates in active oil, metallurgical coal, liquefied natural gas and iron ore-producing regions. The company operates in three reportable business segments Canada, Australia and the United States.

Civeo: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Civeo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.62%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.98%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Civeo's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Civeo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Civeo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

