Citizens Upgrades Procore Technologies (PCOR)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, Citizens upgraded their outlook for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.85% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Procore Technologies is $73.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.85% from its latest reported closing price of $55.97 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Procore Technologies is 1,339MM, an increase of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procore Technologies. This is an decrease of 258 owner(s) or 36.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCOR is 0.44%, an increase of 2.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.30% to 135,509K shares. The put/call ratio of PCOR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 14,621K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,621K shares , representing a decrease of 41.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,310K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,108K shares , representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,429K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,302K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,116K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares , representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 17.42% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,957K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares , representing a decrease of 43.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 38.86% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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