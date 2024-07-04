News & Insights

Personal Finance

Citizen Bolsters Wealth Management Recruiting

July 04, 2024 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Citizen Bolsters Wealth Management Recruiting

Citizens Financial Group is recruiting wealth advisors from larger firms, prioritizing advisors' character and commitment to client service over their previous affiliations. Thomas Metzger, the firm's senior vice president of private wealth management, has led this effort, bringing in significant teams from JPMorgan. 

 

These recruits include a 12-person team from San Francisco with over $5 billion in assets and a four-person team from Boston with about $1 billion in assets, both previously from First Republic Bank. The collapse of First Republic and Silicon Valley Bank in early 2023 created opportunities for Citizens to expand its wealth management operations rapidly. 

 

Citizens has opened new private wealth offices in major locations and aims to offer comprehensive, integrated services under one roof to minimize frustration points advisors face at larger firms. The bank plans to continue its growth by adding more advisor teams throughout the year.

Finsum: Firms are capitalizing on last years financial turmoil and its might be time to take advantage as well. 

  • recruiting
  • advisors
  • Growth

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.