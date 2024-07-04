Citizen Bolsters Wealth Management Recruiting

Citizens Financial Group is recruiting wealth advisors from larger firms, prioritizing advisors' character and commitment to client service over their previous affiliations. Thomas Metzger, the firm's senior vice president of private wealth management, has led this effort, bringing in significant teams from JPMorgan.

These recruits include a 12-person team from San Francisco with over $5 billion in assets and a four-person team from Boston with about $1 billion in assets, both previously from First Republic Bank. The collapse of First Republic and Silicon Valley Bank in early 2023 created opportunities for Citizens to expand its wealth management operations rapidly.

Citizens has opened new private wealth offices in major locations and aims to offer comprehensive, integrated services under one roof to minimize frustration points advisors face at larger firms. The bank plans to continue its growth by adding more advisor teams throughout the year.

Finsum: Firms are capitalizing on last years financial turmoil and its might be time to take advantage as well.

